Asacol Antitrust Trial Delayed To Let Allergan Appeal Class

Law360, Boston (January 25, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Thursday granted an indefinite delay of an antitrust trial slated to start next week, allowing Allergan PLC to appeal the certification of a class of unions and grocers who claim the company and a subsidiary manipulated the market with a monopolistic hard switch of available anti-inflammatory drugs.



Three appellate judges issued a three-sentence order postponing any action in the pending trial until they instruct otherwise, overturning a lower judge’s decision to give end purchasers their day in district court as scheduled on...

