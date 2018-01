No Duty To Defend Insured In Subcontractor Suit, Court Says

Law360, Chicago (January 25, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's finding that Nautilus Insurance Group has no duty to defend a general contractor in a personal injury suit by an injured subcontracting employee, saying the parties’ contract excludes defending bodily injury claims from employees of an insured’s subcontractors.



The unanimous three-judge panel ruled that in the contract between Vivify Construction LLC and Nautilus, a broad employee-exclusion provision — which indicates insurance does not apply to bodily injury to any insured’s contractors, subcontractors, employees, seasonal workers and...

