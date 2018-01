Fitbit Rival Dodges Sanctions Bid In IP Suit, For Now

Law360, San Francisco (January 25, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday declined to sanction Smart Wearable Technologies Inc. and its counsel for allegedly filing a frivolous patent claim against Fitbit Inc., calling Fitbit’s sanction bid "premature" while chastising Smart's counsel for failing to amend the company's infringement contentions.



During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria repeatedly said he was confused by Smart’s decision not to amend its infringement contentions. Fitbit sent Smart a letter in May indicating that at least one of Fitbit's two products at issue...

