Disney, Fox Fight To Toss IP Suit Over Visual Effects

Law360, San Francisco (January 25, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he’ll probably cut claims alleging The Walt Disney Co., Paramount Pictures Corp. and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. infringed a visual effects company’s copyrights to animate hit films like “Beauty and the Beast,” but he said he’s having “a harder time” nixing the suit’s patent claims.



During a hearing in San Francisco, Rearden LLC’s attorney, Mark S. Carlson of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, used a slide presentation to explain how the company's software collects trillions of data points collected...

To view the full article, register now.