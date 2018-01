FCC Wants More Owner Info In Spanish Broadcaster Probe

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A financially troubled Spanish-language radio and television broadcaster must provide more information regarding its foreign ownership share to the Federal Communications Commission before the commission can determine whether the broadcaster is in compliance with FCC benchmarks, according to a filing made public Thursday.



The FCC said it cannot grant Spanish Broadcasting System Inc.’s request for a ruling regarding its compliance with foreign ownership rules because the company has not provided citizenship information for shareholders embroiled in a $161 million breach of contract lawsuit.



SBS in December...

To view the full article, register now.