Engineer Ducks Prison For Trying To Poach Trading Software

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Russian-born software engineer avoided prison Thursday after he was busted trying to steal software from his former employer, Susquehanna Financial Group LLP, but a Manhattan federal judge told him he will have to repay the quantitative trading firm for the cost of investigating the wrongdoing.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron sentenced Dmitry Sazonov to three years of probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.



In October, Sazonov, 45, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting to access a protected...

To view the full article, register now.