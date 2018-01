Fraudster's Atty Increased His Prison Time, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- A man serving 27 years in prison for his role in a $30 million health care fraud scheme saw his jail time nearly halved on Thursday, when a Texas federal judge found that his counsel caused the sentence to be vastly inflated by bungling the appeal.



U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon partially granted Umawa Oke Imo’s motion to vacate, set aside or correct his 327-month sentence, ordering that he serve 174 months instead. That’s the amount of time Imo would’ve been ordered to spend behind bars...

To view the full article, register now.