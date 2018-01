Grindr Not Responsible For Offensive Profiles, Court Says

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday tossed the bulk of a lawsuit accusing the online dating app Grindr LLC of lacking safety features that would have prevented a “malicious” impersonation scheme by an ex-boyfriend, saying Grindr isn’t responsible for users’ behavior.



U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Grindr isn’t responsible when others create impersonating profiles because providers of “interactive computer services” such as Grindr can’t be treated as publishers. Also, plaintiff Matthew Herrick hasn’t highlighted any statements by Grindr that indicate the company is obligated...

To view the full article, register now.