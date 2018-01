NJ Hedge Fund Owner Stole Money For Lavish Life, Jury Told

Law360, Newark (January 25, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A prosecutor told a New Jersey federal jury Thursday that a hedge fund owner duped investors into giving him $4 million and spent most of those funds on an extravagant lifestyle that included a $1 million home and a roughly $100,000 diamond ring, but defense counsel said he believed he had earned the money.



Nicholas Lattanzio said he would invest roughly $2 million from two companies each and obtain loans for them, but then used most of the money for personal expenses and lied to the...

To view the full article, register now.