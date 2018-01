Ala. Man Cops To $16M DOD Telecom Contract Fraud

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- An Alabama man pled guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a government kickback and bribery scheme said to have run up more than $15.7 million in fraudulent charges on a telecommunications contract for the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General.



Ronald A. Capallia Jr., 37, pled guilty to charges of wire fraud and making false claims, which carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Prosecutors say Capallia, who worked for an unnamed telecommunications company, steered government...

