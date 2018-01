Ex-NFL Player Gets 2 Years For $1.5M Insurance Fraud

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 10:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday sentenced former New York Giants football player Marcus Buckley to two years in prison and ordered him to pay back more than $1.5 million for his role in an insurance fraud scheme involving a claims administrator, prosecutors said in a release.



U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley's sentence was nine months less than what prosecutors had asked for, and that Buckley had apparently agreed to, after his guilty plea on a single count of money laundering.



The former NFL player...

