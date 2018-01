Morgan Stanley Denied Quick Win In Deutsche RMBS Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. can proceed to trial with its suit alleging that a Morgan Stanley unit stuffed a $735 million pool of residential mortgages with bad loans and then failed to live up its contractual obligations, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday.



In a 55-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest denied a bid for summary judgment from Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC that sought to scuttle the suit brought over the Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1, for which Deutsche...

