Dish Can't Trim Class Members Owed $61M In Robocall Row

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:50 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday blasted Dish Network LLC for trying to trim the number of consumers it owes a total of $61 million to for placing illegal calls through an authorized dealer, saying she has taken note of the company’s “lack of respect” and attempts to recycle discredited arguments.



U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles largely denied the satellite TV provider's bid to exclude thousands of class members owed a portion of the judgment, a sum she trebled from $20.5 million in May...

