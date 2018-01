Comcast Defends Hire Of Ex-Tech VP To Consult On IP Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- Comcast told a Pennsylvania court there was nothing wrong with its hiring the former vice president of a California technology company as a consultant on the patents at issue in an infringement suit being brought against it by that company.



Comcast had not asked Theodore Calderone, who worked for Promptu Systems Corp. in the early 2000s, to disclose anything that would violate his confidentiality agreement with Promptu, Comcast told the court, and Promptu was wrong to try to prevent Calderone from consulting for Comcast and explaining...

