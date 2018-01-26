Cuomo Tells ISPs To Obey Net Neutrality Or Risk State Work

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has delivered an ultimatum to internet service providers that have state contracts, ordering them to comply with net neutrality principles or risk losing their work for the state’s agencies.



Cuomo's executive order, issued Jan. 24, would have far-reaching impact across dozens of agencies and public beneficiary corporations that are under Cuomo’s purview. The order is aimed at countering a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission to withdraw the Obama-era Open Internet Order. In a statement, Cuomo said his order would...

