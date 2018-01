NAB Seeks To Oppose Media Ownership Deregulation Suit

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- The National Association of Broadcasters on Thursday asked to intervene in a suit in the Third Circuit challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s deregulation of its broadcast media ownership rules, saying its members would be adversely affected if the decision is reversed.



NAB, which represents radio and television stations and broadcasting networks, said efforts by the Prometheus Radio Project and Media Mobilizing Project to overturn or delay implementation of a November order that nixed a number of restrictions on media ownership directly threaten the interests of its...

