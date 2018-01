Uber Drivers Back $7.5M FCRA Deal Despite Objections

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- A class of Uber drivers who accused the company of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by conducting background checks without their knowledge told a California federal judge Thursday that a proposed $7.5 million settlement is “overwhelmingly favorable” despite hundreds of objections filed in December.



Uber Technologies Inc. and Rasier LLC also filed briefs Thursday in support of the class, saying the “mass opt-out” of 548 class members attempted by Audet & Partners LLP last month was rejected by the settlement administrator because Audet’s filing lacked...

