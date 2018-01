Uber Driver Pushes For Cert. In Suit Over Fares

Law360, San Francisco (January 26, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- An Uber Technologies Inc. driver on Thursday urged a California federal judge to certify his proposed class action alleging that the ride-hailing giant’s pricing model charges passengers a fare before their ride begins based on inflated projections but pays drivers based on the actual distance and time they drove.



In a partially redacted Jan. 25 reply brief, lead plaintiff Martin Dulberg proposed to tweak the class definition to include only drivers who made less than they would have made based on Uber’s different fare calculations. Also,...

