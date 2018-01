Chipotle Shouldn't Get $1.4M Fees, Costs In GMO Row: Judge

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge recommended Friday that Chipotle’s request for more than $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs be denied, saying the restaurant chain wasn’t entitled to fees just because the company prevailed in a proposed class action accusing it of lying about using genetically modified ingredients.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres held that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shouldn’t receive attorneys’ fees and nontaxable costs after beating Leslie Reilly’s Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act litigation, finding that the company is clearly the...

To view the full article, register now.