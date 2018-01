NYC Applebee's Eateries Can’t Escape Forced-Tipping Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by three New York City Applebee's operators to dismiss a proposed class action saying they force patrons to tip servers, slapping down their arguments that the tipping structure was adequately disclosed on the menu and that tips were not really mandatory.



U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied a motion for judgment on the pleadings by Apple-Metro Inc., 42nd Apple LLC and Broadway Apple LLC, ruling that restaurant patrons Kendall Ghee and Yang Shen correctly claimed that the...

