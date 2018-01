Netflix, SAG Weigh In On Opposite Sides In FX ‘Feud’ Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 10:33 PM EST) -- Four groups of amici, with members including the MPAA, Netflix and A&E, told a California appeals court Thursday that FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” show is protected from Olivia de Havilland’s false light and right of publicity claims under the First Amendment, while SAG filed a bid to support the 101-year-old actress.



Netflix Inc. and the Motion Picture Association of America Inc. said in their request to file an amicus curiae brief in support of FX Networks LLC and Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group Inc. that screenwriters...

