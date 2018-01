AbbVie Drug Did Not Cause Man's Blood Clots, Jury Finds

Law360, Chicago (January 26, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal jury on Friday rejected an Arizona man's claims that AbbVie Inc.’s AndroGel caused his pulmonary embolism, handing a win to AbbVie in its third bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement therapy drugs.



The jury rejected plaintiff Robert Nolte's claim his injury stemmed from AbbVie's efforts to promote AndroGel as a fountain of youth to aging men without ensuring its safety. (AP) In the first full defense verdict for the Illinois-based pharmaceutical company in the MDL, the jury rejected plaintiff Robert...

