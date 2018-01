Resort Can Sue 'Interfering' Timeshare Exit Co., Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge has rejected a timeshare exit company executive's bid to dismiss Diamond Resorts International Inc.'s suit claiming the executive, along with other individuals and businesses including a law firm, conspired to interfere with its timeshare contracts and deceived consumers into paying "exorbitant fees" for legal services they don't deliver.



U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger on Wednesday denied Sean Austin’s motion to dismiss the suit alleging the defendants illegally offer to help timeshare owners break their contracts with the resort company, rejecting his...

