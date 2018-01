Ex-ICE Agent Admits Taking Bribes From Immigrants' Atty

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy to defraud the government in Michigan federal court Friday for accepting bribes from an ex-attorney who represented immigrants facing deportation.



Clifton Divers admitted to conspiring with Charles “Chuck” Busse to obstruct the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its attempts to deport the latter’s clients. He also acknowledged that he accepted a laptop computer from one of Busse’s clients in exchange for using his access to government databases to find dirt on...

To view the full article, register now.