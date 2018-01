Diamond Resorts Can Pursue Trimmed Suit Over Atty's Ads

Law360, Miami (January 29, 2018, 3:48 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday trimmed racketeering and malicious prosecution claims against an Orlando lawyer but allowed Diamond Resorts to proceed with a host of other claims over his firm's advertisements offering a “secret sauce” of legal remedies to release timeshare members from contracts with the company.



U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said in his order that he was unpersuaded by the majority of the arguments presented by Austin N. Aaronson and his firm, Aaronson Law Firm, in their motion to dismiss the...

