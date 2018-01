'We Shall Overcome' In Public Domain, Publisher Agrees

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- A music publisher that claimed to own the copyright to 1960s protest song “We Shall Overcome” agreed to a settlement Friday that concedes the famous song is in the public domain.



Under the terms of the deal, Ludlow Music — which for years charged fees for use of the civil rights anthem — agreed that it would no longer claim a copyright to the song and that the “melody and lyrics of those verses of the song are hereafter dedicated to the public domain.”



The settlement...

