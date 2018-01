Fox Sports Cos., Execs Duck Some Of TV Rights Bribery Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday nixed antitrust and deceptive practices claim from a bribery lawsuit against Fox Sports units and executives over broadcast rights for South American soccer tournaments, but said they could not shake allegations of corruption.



U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said U.S.-based sports channel GolTV Inc. and co-plaintiff Global Sports Partners LLP failed to show how Fox entities including Fox Sports Latin America Ltd., Fox International Channels Inc. and T&T Sports Marketing Ltd., as well as certain Fox executives, used the...

