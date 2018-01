BBC, Guardian Can't Move Suit Over Paradise Papers Leak

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- A United Kingdom court on Friday rejected efforts by the British Broadcasting Corp. and The Guardian newspaper to relocate a suit against the media companies over publication of the "Paradise Papers," a trove of documents from offshore law firm Appleby Global Group LLC detailing how the rich and powerful used offshore havens to minimize or avoid taxes.



High Court of the Chancery Justice Vivien Rose denied the media companies’ joint request to move the case from the Chancery Division’s business list — which handles issues like...

