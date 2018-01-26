NCAA Sues Over 'Markdown Madness' As Tourney Nears

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- With the yearly “March Madness” tournament six weeks away, the National Collegiate Athletic Association sued a Southern California car dealership on Friday for using “Markdown Madness” in advertisements.

The NCAA, notorious for aggressively policing its rights to the “Madness” name, filed an infringement lawsuit Friday against Ken Grody Ford, which owns two Ford dealerships in the Los Angeles area.

As it has in past cases, the NCAA said it only “partners with a select group of businesses committed to supporting the mission and core values of...
Case Information

Case Title

National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Ken Grody Management, Inc. d/b/a Ken Grody Ford et al


Case Number

8:18-cv-00153

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Date Filed

January 26, 2018

