RMBS Investors Make Case For Class Cert. In HSBC Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Investors suing HSBC Bank USA NA over its handling of more than 200 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts told a New York federal judge on Friday that a magistrate judge’s recent recommendation against certifying a similar suit involving Wells Fargo as a class action doesn’t undermine their own bid for class certification.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn earlier this month recommended denying a bid for class certification filed by Royal Park Investments SA/NV in its suit accusing Wells Fargo Bank NA of bungling its duties as trustee...

To view the full article, register now.