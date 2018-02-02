Real Estate Rumors: Oxford, Arbor Lodging, Isaac Kassirer

By Andrew McIntyre
Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Oxford Properties Group is close to reaching an agreement to borrow between $150 million and $180 million for its $277.5 million purchase of a New York Second Avenue residential property, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Oxford is in the midst of buying the 313,283-square-foot Aalto57 at 1065 Second Ave. from World Wide Group and Rose Associates, and is likely to get an acquisition loan from a commercial mortgage-backed securities lender, according to the report.
