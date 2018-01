DFW Airport Board Asks Texas Justices To Nix Contract Suit

Law360, Houston (January 29, 2018, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's governing board has appealed to the Texas Supreme Court in a contract dispute with a financial consulting company, arguing that a lower appellate court misunderstood the basis of its argument in allowing the breach of contract claim to survive early dismissal.



The DFW International Airport Board filed a petition for state high court review on Thursday, arguing that the Fifth Court of Appeals incorrectly held it had waived its governmental immunity as it related to the claim it breached its...

To view the full article, register now.