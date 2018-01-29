Copyright Board Hikes Streaming Music Royalties
The board ruled that that the royalties — paid when a musical composition is recorded or reproduced — should increase gradually to 15.1 percent of revenue by 2022. Streaming services currently pay 10.5 percent.
The ruling, the result of a trial last spring that pitted publishers against Amazon, Apple, Google, Pandora and Spotify, is the...
