Copyright Board Hikes Streaming Music Royalties

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- The federal Copyright Royalty Board ruled Saturday that streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music must pay more in so-called mechanical royalties to songwriters and publishers over the next five years.



The board ruled that that the royalties — paid when a musical composition is recorded or reproduced — should increase gradually to 15.1 percent of revenue by 2022. Streaming services currently pay 10.5 percent.



The ruling, the result of a trial last spring that pitted publishers against Amazon, Apple, Google, Pandora and Spotify, is the...

To view the full article, register now.