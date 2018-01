Aviation Whistleblower's Claim Was Too Vague, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Monday refused to revive an aviation company executive's whistleblower claim that he got canned after voicing safety complaints about the company’s communications, ruling that the employee never detailed exactly what he found unsafe.



Bernard Flashman suggested only that Jet Aviation Flight Services Inc.’s management “wasn’t conducted with the highest degree of safety,” and didn’t provide a definite standard as to how its methods of communication allegedly impacted public safety, a two-judge panel said in affirming the dismissal of his Conscientious...

