Novartis Blasts Attempt To Revive Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. on Friday urged the First Circuit to nix allegations it used a sham litigation to extend its monopoly over the leukemia drug Gleevec, saying a lower court correctly found a group of buyers had not shown the company’s efforts to enforce the patent at issue were baseless.



The validity of a patent for the active ingredient in Gleevec has “not been tarnished in any prior proceeding” and there is no evidence that the patent was “almost certain” to be invalidated when Novartis entered...

