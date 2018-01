Fitness App Data Might Compromise Military Security: DOD

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Monday it's looking into whether heat maps released by fitness-tracking company Strava Inc. accidentally reveal secret information about the location and staffing of military bases and spy outposts around the world.



Strava released a data visualization map in November that shows all of the activity tracked by users of its application around the world. Users can upload their activities from GPS devices like Fitbit, Microsoft Band or Timex, or they can track their progress running and cycling through the Strava...

