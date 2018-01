ABM Janitor Classes Win Cert. Over Cellphone Use For Work

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- A California federal judge certified three classes of janitors on Friday in a suit accusing the facility management company ABM Industries Inc. of forcing them to use their personal cellphones for work-related purposes without reimbursement, finding that the single class that the janitors originally proposed is too broad.



In an order, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found all of the questions that lead plaintiffs Marley Castro and Lucia Marmolejo raise can be resolved on a classwide basis, but that the proposed class needed to be...

