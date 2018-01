Ex-Disney Chair Ovitz Settles Privacy Suit Over Celeb PI

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:55 PM EST) -- Entertainment journalist Anita Busch has settled her suit claiming that former Walt Disney Chairman Michael Ovitz hired celebrity sleuth Anthony Pellicano to investigate and threaten her, Busch’s attorney told Law360 on Monday.



The litigation, which is intertwined with a case against the city of Los Angeles and other suits against Pellicano, stemmed from a June 2002 incident in which Busch discovered her car windshield smashed and a note bearing the word “STOP” left on the cracked window, along with a dead fish and a red rose,...

To view the full article, register now.