75-Year-Old Class Ruling Still 'Good Law,' Calif. Justices Say

Law360, San Jose (January 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court ruled Monday against a Restoration Hardware Inc. shopper seeking to challenge part of a $36 million consumer privacy judgment, saying a 75-year-old decision that holds a class member must intervene at the trial stage to have appellate standing “remains good law.”



In its ruling, the state’s high court rejected the assertion by class member-appellant Francesca Muller that its 1942 decision in Eggert v. Pacific States Savings & Loan Co. should be reconsidered because it was outdated and numerous California courts of appeal...

