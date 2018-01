Star Witness At Coin.mx Trial Dodges Prison Time

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The star witness in the trial of a New Jersey pastor and a Florida tech expert over an unlawful bitcoin-dollar exchange scheme was spared an incarceratory sentence on Monday after a prosecutor lauded his cooperation as “extremely valuable” to the government.



U.S. District Judge Alison M. Nathan sentenced Ricardo Hill, 39, to time served, four years of supervised release and to be jointly and severally liable for $126,771 in restitution.



Hill, who once served eight and a half years in Florida prison for two armed burglaries,...

To view the full article, register now.