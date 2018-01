Calif. Waiver On Table, Pruitt Says At Senate Hearing

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday told senators the agency is in talks with California about establishing a national fuel economy standard, eliciting concerns that the agency may withdraw the state’s ability to regulate auto emissions on its own if no deal can be reached.



Making his first appearance before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee since a nomination hearing last January, Pruitt faced hostile questioning from Democrats who excoriated him for not appearing sooner, rolling back regulations they supported and failing...

