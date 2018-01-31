Expert Analysis

Insurers' Broad Duty To Defend Employment Claims In Calif.

By Cheryl Sabnis January 31, 2018, 12:32 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 12:32 PM EST) -- On Jan. 17, 2018, the Ninth Circuit issued a long-awaited ruling in the matter of PHP Insurance Service Inc. v. Greenwich Insurance Co., a declaratory judgment action between California insureds and their employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) provider involving a dispute regarding coverage for a putative class action asserting California wage and hour and related claims. This ruling affirms a 2015 summary judgment order by a California federal court, holding that while the wage and hour claims asserted in the complaint were not subject to a...
