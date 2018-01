FBI's No. 2 Steps Down Amid Sustained Trump Attacks

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his position as second-in-command at the law enforcement agency after two years in the role, according to media reports Monday citing his tension with President Donald Trump.



The president has repeatedly accused Andrew McCabe, shown in June, of harboring bias during the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was serving as secretary of state. (AP) The White House denied that Trump had anything to do with the decision in light...

