Trump Fla. Golf Club Fights Tax Appraisal For 5th Year

Law360, Miami (January 29, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Florida golf club owned by President Donald Trump has challenged its property tax assessment for the fifth year in a row, claiming the property is worth less than the nearly $19.7 million appraisal despite Trump's claims elsewhere that it is worth much more than that.



Jupiter Golf Club LLC, which owns the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, filed a complaint in Palm Beach County Circuit Court last month asking the court to set aside the county property appraiser's assessment and issue a new assessment along...

