Pharmacist Should Pay Meningitis Victims $82M, Gov't Says

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- The United States urged a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to order a former New England Compounding Center pharmacist to pay $82 million in restitution to victims of a 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak tied to the pharmacy.



The government said Glenn A. Chin should pay restitution to patients who were injected with contaminated drugs, medical facilities that purchased the drugs and insurance plans that paid for them. Chin’s misconduct cost these victims medical bills, therapy and rehabilitation expenses, lost income and funeral charges, the government said....

