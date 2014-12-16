Pharmacist Should Pay Meningitis Victims $82M, Gov't Says

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- The United States urged a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to order a former New England Compounding Center pharmacist to pay $82 million in restitution to victims of a 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak tied to the pharmacy.

The government said Glenn A. Chin should pay restitution to patients who were injected with contaminated drugs, medical facilities that purchased the drugs and insurance plans that paid for them. Chin’s misconduct cost these victims medical bills, therapy and rehabilitation expenses, lost income and funeral charges, the government said....
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Cadden et al


Case Number

1:14-cr-10363

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 16, 2014

Companies

