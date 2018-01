Autoworkers Accuse Fiat Chrysler, Union Of Collusion

Law360, San Francisco (January 29, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- Days after an ex-Fiat Chrysler executive pled guilty to his role in an alleged scheme to pay off a union official, a proposed class of autoworkers sued the car maker and United Automobile Workers in Michigan federal court Friday, saying the company and the union colluded to sacrifice workers’ interests at the bargaining table.



Named plaintiffs Beverly Swanigan, Brian Keller and Sheri Anolick filed suit Friday on behalf of a proposed class of all UAW members who were paying dues as union representatives accepted bribes from...

