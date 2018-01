Locke Lord Engineer Faces Fair Jail Time, 5th Circ. Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday upheld the conviction and sentencing of a former Locke Lord LLP information technology engineer, who was found guilty of felony computer intrusion for attacks on the firm’s network in 2011 and ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution and serve 9½ years in jail.



Within weeks of his sentencing in April 2016, Anastasio N. Laoutaris appealed the decision by a Texas federal jury to convict him of two felony counts stemming from his alleged December 2011 attacks on Locke Lord’s systems....

To view the full article, register now.