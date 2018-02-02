Analysis

How To Compete For The Next Big Personal Injury Case

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360, Chicago (February 2, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- When a train derailment or a plane crash captures headlines, the fight to represent those impacted begins.

An accident that grabs national attention presents significant business opportunities for personal injury firms, enough that the jockeying for position often begins while the news is still being reported. And for good reason — large accidents involving planes and trains can mean significant fees.

“The value is they typically take a percent of recovery. Larger accident, larger recovery, larger fee,” said legal consultant Kent Zimmermann of Zeughauser Group....
