‘Excessive’ Chipotle Class Fees Cut From $3.2M To $600K

Law360, San Jose (January 30, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge slashed an attorneys' fee request of $3.2 million to $600,000 in a class action alleging Chipotle required employees to work off the clock, calling the ask “excessive” in light of the results: a $62,000 settlement for two restaurants' workers.



The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson to reduce the attorneys' fee request by more than 81 percent marked a withering end to Fair Labor Standards Act litigation that once sought to represent nationwide collectives and statewide classes. That result,...

