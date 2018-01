9th Circ. Affirms Apple Win In Missing Text Messages Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court’s finding that Apple Inc. did not violate wiretapping laws by failing to deliver iMessages to those who stopped using Apple phones, ruling the tech giant could not have intercepted messages its servers never sent.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh previously granted Apple’s bid for summary judgment in December 2015, finding that plaintiffs Adam Backhaut and Kenneth Morris’ allegedly intercepted text messages did not violate the law known as the Wiretap Act because Apple acquired the missing...

